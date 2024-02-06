eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 218,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $75,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

