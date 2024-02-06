eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s current price.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of EFTR remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.37.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
