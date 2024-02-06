eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s current price.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EFTR remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 24,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $371,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.