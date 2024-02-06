Electroneum Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $515,734.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,915,497 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

