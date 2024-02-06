Element Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDVV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 124,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,075. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

