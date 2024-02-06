Element Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.33. 2,642,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142,976. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $289.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

