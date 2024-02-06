Element Wealth LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 981,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK remained flat at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

