Element Wealth LLC Has $393,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,820,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,657,635. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

