Element Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 297,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,806. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

