Element Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 779,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,681. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.