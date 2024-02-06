Element Wealth LLC Sells 3,733 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.06. 2,180,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

