Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.200-12.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4 billion-$41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.4 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $705.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.36. The company has a market capitalization of $670.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $711.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 94.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,734,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

