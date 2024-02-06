ELIS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,019.34 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $65,019.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,212.87 or 1.00096879 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00205055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02803852 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,556.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

