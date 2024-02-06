Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 385,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

