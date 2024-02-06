Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Energizer Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 277,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 114.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

