Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

ENR opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Energizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

