Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

