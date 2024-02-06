Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMVHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMVHY

Entain Trading Down 0.2 %

About Entain

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Entain has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.