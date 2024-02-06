Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.