EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys 17,969 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Samsara makes up 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Samsara by 26.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

IOT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,778. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $4,692,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,172 shares in the company, valued at $51,017,657.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937,298 shares of company stock valued at $62,375,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

