EPIQ Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.19. 14,609,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

