EPIQ Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.96. 15,343,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,502,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.33 and its 200-day moving average is $382.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.