Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 6th (APLS, BGNE, BRBR, CRMT, CTLT, DASH, DSCV, FN, INCY, JNJ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 6th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $63.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $63.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 875 ($10.97) price target on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.