Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 6th (APLS, BGNE, BRBR, CRMT, CTLT, DASH, DSCV, FN, INCY, JNJ)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 6th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $63.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $63.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 875 ($10.97) price target on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

