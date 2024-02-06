Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $307,602.14

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $82.95 million and approximately $307,602.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,843.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.19 or 0.00548937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00057232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00290422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00166789 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,191,432 coins and its circulating supply is 73,192,032 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

