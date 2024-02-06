Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.44. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

