ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,155 shares of company stock worth $1,072,643 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

