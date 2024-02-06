Essential Planning LLC. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 394,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,669. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

