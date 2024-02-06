Essential Planning LLC. Has $11.41 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essential Planning LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.26. 803,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $246.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

