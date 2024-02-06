Essential Planning LLC. Purchases 41 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.04. 919,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.77 and a 200-day moving average of $454.03. The firm has a market cap of $382.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $498.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.