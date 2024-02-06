Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.90 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,324.98 or 0.05439387 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $279.42 billion and $7.90 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00079562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00028048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,642 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.