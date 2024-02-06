EthereumFair Price Reaches $0.13 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One EthereumFair coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a market cap of $15.72 million and $40,069.37 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.12870871 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $49,164.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

