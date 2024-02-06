Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

