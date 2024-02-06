Everscale (EVER) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $116.13 million and approximately $232,233.49 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,565,857 coins and its circulating supply is 1,938,331,374 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

