EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,642,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,636,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

EVgo Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of $640.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 668,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 339,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

