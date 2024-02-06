Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

