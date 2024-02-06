Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Petroleum
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.