Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.45.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

