Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet Stock Down 24.4 %

FN stock traded down $54.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.07. 1,558,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.79. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

