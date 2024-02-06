Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Shares of FN stock opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

