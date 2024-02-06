FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

FATBP stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

