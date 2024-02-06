FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $238.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

