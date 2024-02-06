Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $371.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $391.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

