Financial Contrast: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -22.44% -32.20% -13.48% Computer Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.18 -$1.09 billion ($1.75) -5.19 Computer Services $316.65 million 5.04 $61.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bilibili and Computer Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Computer Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bilibili and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 2 5 3 0 2.10 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $16.53, suggesting a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Computer Services.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

