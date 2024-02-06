Financial Contrast: Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) vs. Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Universal Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.41 $60.78 million $0.94 3.49 Universal Entertainment $822.96 million N/A -$173.37 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Entertainment.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bonterra Energy and Universal Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Universal Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Universal Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92% Universal Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Universal Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Universal Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.