First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

