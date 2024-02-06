First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 198 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

