First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.