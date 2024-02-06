First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Lowered to $15.50

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stephens from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

FCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 235,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.