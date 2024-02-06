First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,100 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Titan Machinery worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

