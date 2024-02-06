First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,037 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $922.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.07. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

GSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

