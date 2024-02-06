First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 4.05% of Amtech Systems worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

