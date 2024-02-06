First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after buying an additional 339,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 396,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

